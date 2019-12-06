Smith returned to a reserve role in Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

After he went 1-for-7 from the field over 26 minutes in his first start of the season during Monday's 44-point loss to the Bucks, Smith's move back to the bench came as little surprise. With Frank Ntilikina (back) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both back in action after missing time with injuries, coach David Fizdale included Smith as part of an unproductive three-man rotation at point guard. Payton played the fewest minutes (11) of the trio, but once he's free of any playing-time restrictions, he probably offers the highest fantasy ceiling of the group.