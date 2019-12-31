Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Considered questionable
Smith (oblique) is considered questionable for Wednesday's slate against Portland.
Smith has failed to appear in the last two contests to do an ailing left oblique, and his status for Tuesday's game remains relatively unclear currently. The 22-year-old is so far off to a slow start offensively this year, averaging just 5.2 points and shooting 32.5 percent overall from the field.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Issue considered day-to-day•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out again Saturday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out with strained oblique•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Third man on depth chart•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Gets green light•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Expected back Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...