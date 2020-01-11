Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Deemed questionable Sunday
Smith (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with Miami.
Smith has a chance at returning from an eight-game absence that's stemmed from a left oblique strain. That said, he was similarily listed as questionable heading into Friday's game against New Orleans, which he was ultimately held out of.
