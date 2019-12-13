Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Expected back Friday
Smith (illness) is probable for Friday's game against Sacramento.
Smith was held out of Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors due to illness, but the expectation is that he'll be back in action Friday. The Knicks should clear up his status closer to tip.
