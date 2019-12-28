Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Issue considered day-to-day
Smith (oblique) is considered day-to-day according to coach Mike Miller, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Fortunately, Smith's oblique injury doesn't appear to be too serious as the team has avoided ruling him out for a long-term period. Smith's participation in practice prior to Wednesday's tilt with Portland should shed more light on his availability going forward.
