Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: May not play Friday
Smith (oblique) went through the Friday morning shootaround but isn't expected to play against the Suns, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Smith is officially considered questionable and his participation at the shootaround appeared to but him on track to play, but he instead is trending towards a fourth straight absence. Elfrid Payton (personal) also may be absent, which would thrust Frank Ntilikina into the starting five.
