Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Officially out
Smith (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Smith wasn't expected to take the court Friday due to a left oblique strain, so this update isn't unexpected. He'll miss his fourth consecutive matchup as a result of the injury.
