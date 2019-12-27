Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out again Saturday
Smith (oblique) will remain out for Saturday's tilt against the Wizards.
Saturday will mark a second straight absence for Smith as he recovers from a strained left oblique. His next opportunity to return arrives Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
