Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out again Tuesday
Smith (oblique) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers.
Smith injured his oblique on Dec. 23 in a game against the Wizards. He will now miss his sixth straight game as a result. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Jazz.
