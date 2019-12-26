Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out with strained oblique
Smith will not play Thursday against Brooklyn due to a strained left oblique.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Smith will be relegated to street clothes Thursday, meaning Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier could pick up a few more minutes behind expected starter Elfrid Payton.
