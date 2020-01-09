Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable for Friday
Smith (oblique) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
The Knicks have been listing Smith as questionable for several recent games, but the guard has not taken the floor since Dec. 23 against Washington. If he is ultimately cleared, it's possible he could be eased back into action.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Out again Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Missing fifth straight game•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...