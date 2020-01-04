Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable Sunday
Smith (oblique) is questionable Sunday against the Clippers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
A strained left oblique has forced Smith to miss the past four games. More information on his status may arrive following pregame activities.
