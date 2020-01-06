Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable Tuesday
Smith (oblique) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
The ailing Smith has been sidelined since activating an oblique injury sometime during the Dec. 23 game against Washington, a span of five straight matchups. The guard has been considered questionable in each of the past three games, but has been deemed unavailable in each. So, it remains relatively unknown at the moment if Smith will be able to suit up for the Knicks on Tuesday.
