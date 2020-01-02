Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable vs. Suns
Smith (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Smith has missed the last three games due to an oblique injury and apparently still isn't 100 percent, leaving his status up in the air for Friday's game in Phoenix.
