Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable Wednesday
Smith (oblique) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Smith hasn't played since Dec. 23, having been sidelined by a strained left oblique. More information on his status may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
