Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Remains out Monday
Smith (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Smith will miss his 13th consecutive contest with the left oblique strain and remains without an official timetable for his return. Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina will continue handling point duties for the Knicks.
