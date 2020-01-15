Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Remains out Thursday
Smith (oblique) won't play in Thursday's contest against Phoenix.
Smith will miss his 11th game in a row, as the guard continues to tend to a left oblique strain. The 2017 first-round pick is currently having a disappointing campaign, averaging just 5.2 points and 2.7 assists over 21 appearances this season.
