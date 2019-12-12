Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Ruled out Wednesday
Smith has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness.
While Smith is sidelined by a seemingly minor illness Wednesday, additional playing time could be in store for fellow guards Frank Ntilikina, Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett. Smith's absence shouldn't have too severe of an impact on the Knicks' rotation, however, as the former first-rounder has played 18 or less minutes in each of the team's last three contests. Smith's next chance to return will come Friday in Sacramento.
