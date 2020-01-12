Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Sidelined Sunday
Smith (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Listed as questionable heading into the day, Smith will ultimately be a spectator for the ninth straight game on account of the strained left oblique. Smith's absence looms a little larger than normal Sunday, as the Knicks will also be without No. 2 point guard Frank Ntilikina (groin). Expect starter Elfrid Payton to shoulder a heavy load as New York's top floor general.
