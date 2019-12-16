Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Third man on depth chart
Smith (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Knicks' 111-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Smith sat out Wednesday's two-point loss to the Warriors on account of an illness, but his absences from the Knicks' past two games are merely a byproduct of him being out of interim coach Mike Miller's rotation. With Frank Ntilikina sticking in a starting role and Elfrid Payton having returned earlier in December after a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, Smith has dropped to third on the depth chart at point guard.
