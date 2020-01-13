Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: To remain out Tuesday
Smith (oblique) won't play in Tuesday's tilt with the Bucks.
Smith will continue to be sidelined by a left oblique strain. With Frank Ntilikina (groin) at risk of missing another game, Elfrid Payton be expected to shoulder a heavy workload once again.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Deemed questionable Sunday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Won't play Friday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...