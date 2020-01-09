Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Unavailable Wednesday
Smith (oblique) was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Utah, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The 22-year-old was considered questionable with the left oblique strain but will end up missing his seventh straight contest. Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina will continue handling point duties for the Knicks.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...