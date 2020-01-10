Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr.: Won't play Friday
Smith (oblique) was downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Smith was originally considered questionable for Friday's contest, but he'll end up missing his eighth straight game with the left oblique issue. Frank Ntilikina should continue handling point duties off the bench for the Knicks.
