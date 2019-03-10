Knicks' Dennis Smith: Leads charge in loss to Kings
Smith scored a team-high 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-94 loss to the Kings.
The former Maverick has been inconsistent with the Knicks, scoring in single digits in three of the last eight games, but Smith still has fantasy upside given the lack of other scoring options around him. The second-year point guard is being counted on as a big part of the rebuild in New York, but he still has questions to answer after taking a step back from his impressive rookie campaign.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...