Smith scored a team-high 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 102-94 loss to the Kings.

The former Maverick has been inconsistent with the Knicks, scoring in single digits in three of the last eight games, but Smith still has fantasy upside given the lack of other scoring options around him. The second-year point guard is being counted on as a big part of the rebuild in New York, but he still has questions to answer after taking a step back from his impressive rookie campaign.