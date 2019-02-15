Knicks' Dennis Smith: Leads team to win
Smith totaled 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Hawks on Thursday.
After putting up a dud in his Knicks' debut on Feb. 3, Smith has found his groove in the Big Apple, averaging 18.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over his last six contests. With no real playmakers on the team, Smith will be the focal point of the offense for the rest of the season.
