Knicks' Dennis Smith: Leads team with 25 in loss
Smith posted 25 points (11-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes Tuesday against Detroit.
Smith bounced back from an underwhelming debut with his new team to score his second-most points of the season. Although it's only a two-game sample size, Smith played 13 more minutes and attempted a whopping 16 more shots than Sunday's tilt with the Grizzlies, which indicates that he'll likely be in line for a much larger role than he was in with Dallas prior to Friday's trade.
