Knicks' Dennis Smith: Listed as out
Smith (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against Toronto.
It'll be the third straight absence for Smith, who continues to nurse a sore lower back. Expect Emmanuel Mudiay to make another start at point guard in his place.
