Smith (back) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

This comes as no surprise, as head coach David Fizdale hinted earlier in the week that Smith was likely done for the season. The Knicks, however, are still not going as far as to rule him out for the final three games. With Kadeem Allen (concussion), Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Allonzo Trier (calf) also out, Mario Hezonja will be getting the start at point guard Friday.

