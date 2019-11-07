Knicks' Dennis Smith: Meeting team in Dallas
Smith (personal) will join the Knicks in Dallas ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Smith has been away from the Knicks since Oct. 27 due to a death in his family. The plan is to assess his conditioning before determining when he'll return to action. If Smith remains sidelined Friday, Frank Ntilikina should pick up another start at point guard.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.