Smith (personal) will join the Knicks in Dallas ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Smith has been away from the Knicks since Oct. 27 due to a death in his family. The plan is to assess his conditioning before determining when he'll return to action. If Smith remains sidelined Friday, Frank Ntilikina should pick up another start at point guard.

