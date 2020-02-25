Play

Smith scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss at Houston.

Smith grabbed the start here due to the absences of both Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina, and he did a good job running the show for the Knicks while posting a career-high total in steals. That said, the 2017 first-round pick has started just three games all season long and should return to a bench role as soon as one of the two aforementioned guards can return to the lineup. Both Payton (ankle) and Ntilikina (groin) could be back in action Wednesday in Charlotte.

More News
Our Latest Stories