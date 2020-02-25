Smith scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss at Houston.

Smith grabbed the start here due to the absences of both Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina, and he did a good job running the show for the Knicks while posting a career-high total in steals. That said, the 2017 first-round pick has started just three games all season long and should return to a bench role as soon as one of the two aforementioned guards can return to the lineup. Both Payton (ankle) and Ntilikina (groin) could be back in action Wednesday in Charlotte.