Smith (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Tuesday's 122-115 loss to the Wizards.

Smith was available after being cleared to return from a five-game absence with a concussion. Still, he didn't see the court at all, even on a night when Elfrid Payton wasn't a factor. Frank Ntilikina filling it up may have played a part in Smith remaining on the bench, but regardless the team hasn't really been prioritizing Smith's development, so he can be left on waiver wires in most leagues.