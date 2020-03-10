Knicks' Dennis Smith: Now probable vs. Wiz
Smith (concussion) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Smith went from questionable to probable, so he's trending in the right direction, but the Knicks will wait until closer to game-time to issue a final update. It's worth noting that Smith was also deemed probable before ultimately being ruled out of Sunday's matchup against Detroit.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...