Knicks' Dennis Smith: Officially available
Smith (concussion) will be available Tuesday against Washington, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Smith was probable as of Tuesday afternoon, and the team has now confirmed that he'll return after missing the last five games. Prior to the concussion, Smith averaged 18.0 minutes across four post-All-Star-break games.
