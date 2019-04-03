Smith (back) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Magic and, according to coach David Fizdale, the point guard could be out for the year unless his back "unlocks," Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Smith has missed seven of the past nine games with a back issue, and it's possible we won't see him again this season. We'll likely learn more within the coming days, as there's little reason for the Knicks to trot Smith out if he's not feeling 100 percent. Since joining the team, he's averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 40.7 percent shooting.