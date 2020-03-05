Knicks' Dennis Smith: Out again Friday
Smith (concussion) will not play Friday against the Thunder.
Smith has yet to clear concussion protocol and will remain sidelined for a fourth consecutive game as a result. Frank Ntilikina should continue to benefit from increased run in place of Smith, whose next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Detroit.
