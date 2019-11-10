Knicks' Dennis Smith: Out again Sunday
Smith (personal) will not play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Smith remains away from the team for personal reasons, and Sunday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. With Elfrid Payton also out, Frank Ntilikina will once again be in position for an expanded role.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remains out Friday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Meeting team in Dallas•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Unlikely to play during road trip•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Sitting out fourth straight game•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.