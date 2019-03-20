Knicks' Dennis Smith: Out for at least a week
Smith (back) will be re-evaluated next week, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Smith "threw his back out" and will be sidelined for at least a week. In his absence, Emmanuel Mudiay should continue seeing an expanded role.
