Knicks' Dennis Smith: Out next two games
Smith (concussion) won't play in either of the next two games due to a concussion.
The 22-year-old's next possible return date will come Wednesday against the Jazz. In his stead, look for Frank Ntilikina (groin) and Allonzo Trier to see expanded workloads.
