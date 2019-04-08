Knicks' Dennis Smith: Plays 26 minutes off bench
Smith played 26 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over Washington, finishing with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3PT) and five assists.
The bigger news is that Smith returned to action after missing the previous three contests with a sore back. The hope is that he'll be able to take the floor for at least one of the Knicks' final two games, but his status for Tuesday's matchup with the Bulls is yet to be clarified. Coach David Fizdale has already stated that he plans on proceeding with Mario Hezonja as the team's starting point guard for the final two games, so Smith will presumably be in line for a bench role if he plays Tuesday and/or Wednesday versus the Pistons.
