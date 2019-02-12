Knicks' Dennis Smith: Posts decent all-around showing
Smith scored 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and collected two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 31 minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Smith finished with 10 or more points for the fourth straight contest, and he surprisingly swatted a pair of shots in a 107-104 loss on the road. The 21-year-old point guard is putting up 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his previous five games, so although his scoring output isn't typically overly impressive, his contributions across the board add certain value for fantasy owners.
