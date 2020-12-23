The Knicks list Smith as probable for Wednesday's season opener versus the Pacers with a left quadriceps contusion.

Smith was outside of interim head coach Mike MIller's rotation before the NBA suspended its 2019-20 campaign in mid-March, and the fourth-year point guard's situation isn't expected to improve much this season now that Tom Thibodeau is patrolling the sideline. The Knicks passed on offering Smith a contract extension prior to the deadline to do so earlier this week, signaling the team likely doesn't envision him being part of its future.