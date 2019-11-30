Knicks' Dennis Smith: Probable Sunday
Smith is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a left quadriceps contusion.
Smith may have suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the 76ers, where he played 14 minutes and posted three points, three rebounds and two assists. Confirmation on his availability may arrive following the Knicks' Sunday morning shootaround.
