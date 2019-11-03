Smith (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Smith has missed the Knicks' past three games after leaving the team following the death of his stepmother. The Knicks should provide an update on his status shortly they complete their game-day shootaround, but even if he suits up, Smith isn't guaranteed to play a major role. Smith has averaged only 8.7 minutes across the three contests he's played this season.