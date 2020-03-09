Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Tuesday
Smith (concussion) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Smith was thought to have a good chance to play Sunday against Detroit, but he was ultimately ruled out for his fifth straight concussion-related absence. With a couple more days to recuperate, the Knicks are hoping to get the point guard back Tuesday on the front end of a back-to-back.
