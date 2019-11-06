The Knicks list Smith (personal) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Smith hasn't played in any of the Knicks' last four games after taking some time off following the death of his stepmother. Coach David Fizdale said Tuesday that Smith was unlikely to rejoin the Knicks during their two-game road swing this week through Detroit and Dallas, but the point guard's questionable designation implies he could have a shot at suiting up Wednesday. Even if Smith is available, it's likely that Frank Ntilikina will retain the starting job at point guard and handle most of the minutes at the position.