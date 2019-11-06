Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable for Wednesday
The Knicks list Smith (personal) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Smith hasn't played in any of the Knicks' last four games after taking some time off following the death of his stepmother. Coach David Fizdale said Tuesday that Smith was unlikely to rejoin the Knicks during their two-game road swing this week through Detroit and Dallas, but the point guard's questionable designation implies he could have a shot at suiting up Wednesday. Even if Smith is available, it's likely that Frank Ntilikina will retain the starting job at point guard and handle most of the minutes at the position.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...