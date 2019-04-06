Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable Sunday
Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.
Smith's missed the past three games due to an unspecified back injury. Coach David Fizdale's hinted that the second-year point guard's done for the season however and official designation hasn't yet been given. If Smith doesn't play, look for Mario Hezonja to carry a large load.
