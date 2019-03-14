Knicks' Dennis Smith: Questionable with sore back
Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a sore lower back, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious, but the Knicks will probably opt to take it easy with Smith considering the team's place in the standings. More information will likely arrive following New York's morning shootaround.
