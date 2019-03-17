Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remaining out Sunday vs. Lakers
Smith (back) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Lakers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Smith is sitting out for the second-straight game due to his back injury after being considered questionable in the lead up to the contest. Emmanuel Mudiay will figure to draw another start with Smith out. Looking ahead, Smith's next chance to return will be Monday against the Raptors.
