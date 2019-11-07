Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remains out Friday
Smith (personal) will not play Friday against the Mavericks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Smith will join the Knicks in Dallas ahead of Friday's game, and the plan is for the Mavericks to assess his conditioning before determining whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers. He's been away from the team since Oct. 27 due to a death in his family.
