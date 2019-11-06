Knicks' Dennis Smith: Remains out Wednesday
Smith (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Smith will remain sidelined for a fifth straight game as he continues to tend to a personal matter. Coach David Fizdale noted earlier in the week that Smith is unlikely to play during the team's two-game road trip, which wraps up in Dallas on Friday. With Smith and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both out, Frank Ntilikina should once again see the majority of minutes at point guard Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...