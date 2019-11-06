Smith (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Smith will remain sidelined for a fifth straight game as he continues to tend to a personal matter. Coach David Fizdale noted earlier in the week that Smith is unlikely to play during the team's two-game road trip, which wraps up in Dallas on Friday. With Smith and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both out, Frank Ntilikina should once again see the majority of minutes at point guard Wednesday.